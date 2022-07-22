Upton Finding a Way to Embrace Breastfeeding

Shortly after the Editorialist article was published, the model clarified her comments via Twitter. “Every woman needs to give their body time to heal and to soak in those early, precious moments,” she wrote in January 2020. “I realized quickly that between breast-feeding, healing, little-to-no sleep, off-the-charts hormone changes and experiencing everything for the first time, weight-loss pressures are extremely unnecessary, and I decided to turn my energy towards my family. Every mother’s experience is different with every baby. I’ve learned everyone’s journey is extremely personal and no two are the same.”

She continued: “My energy was drained but my heart was extremely full, and I decided to not let others’ opinions and expectations get in the way of my own personal timeline. In my opinion, enjoy the moments with your new baby and growing family, allow your body time to heal and make sure to go at your own pace.”