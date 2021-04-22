Babies

Katharine McPhee Shows Her and David Foster’s Son Rennie’s Nursery: Photos

By
Katharine McPhee and David Foster Nursery 3
 Courtesy of Katharine McPhee/Instagram
3
3 / 3
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

Cute Corner

McPhee draped a blue burp cloth and a matching pillow on her armchair.

Back to top