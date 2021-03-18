Moms

Katharine McPhee Shows Postpartum Body 3 Weeks After Giving Birth to Son Rennie: Photo

By
Katharine McPhee Shows Postpartum Body 3 Weeks After Giving Birth to Son Rennie 4
 Courtesy of Katharine McPhee/Instagram
4
3 / 4
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

Throwback

The singer previously showed her baby bump progress via Instagram.

Back to top