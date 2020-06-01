Hitting a Relationship Milestone

Heigl commemorated her and Kelley’s 12th wedding anniversary by sharing several loving photos of the pair, which was accompanied by a sweet tribute message. In her Instagram update, the actress noted that she was so “damn grateful” that the couple “found” each other. “Happy 12th anniversary [to the] love of my life. And thank you. For never wavering in your love, your loyalty,” she wrote in December 2019. “For being an endlessly blissful safe place to land. For raising a joy up in me that bursts forth in uninhibited raucous peals of laughter. Holy s–t do I love you! [I] am still madly in love with you. [I] am forever blessed by your love for me. Nobody… @joshbkelley.”