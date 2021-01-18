Moms Katie Price’s Quotes About Raising Her and Dwight Yorke’s Son Harvey Over the Years By Riley Cardoza January 18, 2021 Shutterstock 13 7 / 13 July 2020 She gushed that Harvey was feeling “a lot better.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News