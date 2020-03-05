Pregnancies

Cardi B and More Celebrities Congratulate Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom on Pregnancy News

By
Audrina Patridge
 John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock
6
3 / 6

Audrina Patridge

Congrats!!!!” the Hills: New Beginnings star, 34, wrote. “I’m sooooo excited for you!!!”

Back to top