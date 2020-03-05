Pregnancies Cardi B and More Celebrities Congratulate Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom on Pregnancy News By Riley Cardoza March 5, 2020 Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock 6 1 / 6 Katharine McPhee “Congrats queen!” the American Idol alum, 35, tweeted. “Wishing you love and happiness always.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: Life on the Go with Travel Hacker Clint Johnston How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston True American Heritage—The Perfect Gift from Duke Spirits! More News