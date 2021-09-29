August 2021

During an appearance on the “Moments With Candace Parker” podcast, Kerr joked that she prefers to hang out with Perry over Bloom.

“We go on holidays together. We celebrate all the important milestones together. I love her,” the model gushed, noting that she likes the performer “more” than her ex.

“He’s, like, to me right now, a brother. And most of the time, an annoying brother. So she helps me deal with him,” Kerr admitted. “And I’m so grateful that she’s there because it takes the pressure off me.”