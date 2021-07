July 2021

“Spent me #wellnesswednesday with my gal @mirandakerr and @koraorganics for the very fresh & soothing #mintymineralhydrationmist launch!” the songwriter wrote alongside a compilation of clips from the day via Instagram in July 2021. “First time I did yoga since being preggers… let’s just say I enjoyed Shavasana okkkk.”

The videos showed Perry and Kerr hanging out at the peaceful event.

Bloom joined in on the fun, commenting, “You two are the cutest ❤️ I mist all the fun 🤩.”