Perfect Plan

“I was really specific about this year,” Perry told The Sunday Times in August 2020. “I told my management, ‘I’m gonna get pregnant, I wanna have a baby, I have a great contender, finally, and I wanna put this record out.’ It was planned. [Bloom and I] went to Egypt in October for my birthday and just decided. I’ve always been so fond of the way he is with Flynn that I think my primal nature is like, ‘Yes, go.’”