Pregnancies Katy Perry’s Best Quotes About Pregnancy and Starting a Family Ahead of 1st Child With Orlando Bloom By Riley Cardoza 5 hours ago Asanka Ratnayake/AP/Shutterstock 17 16 / 17 Preference The singer said she hopes “it’s a girl” during a March concert. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Antibacterial Items We’ve Found That You Can Still Get on Amazon How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston True American Heritage—The Perfect Gift from Duke Spirits! More News