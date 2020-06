Spilling Secrets

“He was so sweet,” the “Never Worn White” singer said in June 2020 of Harry Styles‘ reaction to her pregnancy news. “I was, like, crouching down by his seat on [a] plane and once I had told him that, he got up out of his seat and he was like, ‘Here, sit in my seat.’ And I was like, ‘No! I’ll just go and sit in my own seat, which is right across the way,’ but he’s, like, a complete gentleman.”