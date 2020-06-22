Give Yourself a Break

While sharing her best parenting tips with a handful of lucky new moms during Carter’s ShowHER Love virtual baby shower in June 2020, the “Piece by Piece” singer reminded them that it’s important to give yourself grace as you adjust to having kids. “Whether you are a working mom or a stay at home mom, let yourself off the hook,” she said. “You are still getting it done, you are still productive. It’s just working through time management as a new mom. … There are moments when you will want to cry so hard — and that’s OK! But just try to laugh and let it go.”