“He had a speech problem because he had this ear problem when he was a baby. We didn’t know,” the singer told People of Remy in May 2020. “But way deep down in his ears, he got clogged up with a ton of wax where we thought, almost, he was deaf because he spoke as if he was underwater.”

Clarkson went on to say, “We found [out] it was something simple, but it pushed him back almost nine months. So we’ve been working really hard with his speech and he’s still doing his speech therapist via Zoom. The big milestone for us is Remy getting to really find out his own personality and his identity because it’s been frustrating for him to not be able to really vocalize his emotion.”