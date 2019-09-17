Missing Moments

“I have a lot of mom guilt,” Clarkson revealed in a 2016 Redbook interview. “If you’re a mom, you want to be with your kid every day. You don’t want to miss a moment, you want her to need you and want you and not want somebody else. But I think it’s really important not only for my little girl and our 15-year-old girl and our boys to see that a woman is capable of kicking ass while also being a kickass mom. I’m not gonna BS you, that’s hard.”

She added: “There are days where I cry and I’m like, ‘I don’t know if I can handle all this!’ or get it all done. But at the end of the day, 99 percent of the time, it’s awesome and it’s worth it, and that’s what I say to myself.”