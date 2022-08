May 2020

“#Happy virtual graduation MJC. We are so proud of you,” Ripa gushed via Instagram after Michael finished four years at NYU. “#quarentinegraduation2020 we know it’s not what we all expected but we are so grateful to be all together on what I know must seem like the longest family trip ever.”

Consuelos and the Hope and Faith alum were eventually able to see their eldest son receive his diploma in person during the university’s May 2022 ceremony.