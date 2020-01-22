Ouch

“From our point of view, it looked like he got poked in the eye,” Ripa said of her son Joaquin’s broken nose on Live With Kelly and Ryan in January 2020. “I was like, ‘I get it, that hurts, sometimes your eye won’t open.’ But we were like, ‘OK Joaquin, for heaven’s sakes, pull yourself together.’ And I was saying, ‘See? He’s an actor.’ Because he was [covering his face]. It was very dramatic!” The All My Children alum shared a shot of her youngest posing with tampons up his nose to stop the bleeding.