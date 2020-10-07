Pregnant!

Kelly Rowland Is Pregnant, Expecting 2nd Child With Husband Tim Weatherspoon

By
Kelly Rowland Pregnant Womens Health Cover
 Djeneba Aduayom for Women’s Health
7
2 / 7
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Budding Belly

In her second cover, the pregnant star stunned in an orange gown.

Back to top