Pregnant!

Kelly Rowland Is Pregnant, Expecting 2nd Child With Husband Tim Weatherspoon

By
Kelly Rowland Pregnant Womens Health Cover
 Djeneba Aduayom for Women’s Health
7
1 / 7
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Wearing White

Rowland showed her bare baby bump in a cropped top covering Women’s Health.

Back to top