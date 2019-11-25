Family Time Kendall Jenner Jokes About ‘Starting a Family’ With Pal Fai Khadra While Cuddling Nephews Saint and Psalm By Riley Cardoza 9 hours ago Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram 4 5 / 4 Messing Around The toddler hung upside down while Kendall held on. Back to top More News Still Happening? Lisa Vanderpump Plays Coy About Vanderpump Dogs Spinoff Plans Jennifer Aniston Shares Adorable Selfie With Her Dog, Clyde: ‘Girl’s Best Friend’ Inside the Fabulous Life of Queen Elizabeth II’s Corgis More News