Family Time

Kendall Jenner Jokes About ‘Starting a Family’ With Pal Fai Khadra While Cuddling Nephews Saint and Psalm

By
Kendall Jenner Jokes About Starting a Family With Fai Khadra While Cuddling Nephews Saint and Psalm Instagram
 Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram
4
5 / 4

Messing Around

The toddler hung upside down while Kendall held on.

Back to top