May 2019

The model told E! News that she went “in and out of phases” of having baby fever, explaining, “Some days, I’ll be there and I’ll be like, ‘[Oh, my God], I think it’s happening. I think I have the fever.’ Most days, I’m like, ‘This is too much.’ It’s a lot to be able to play with them. I’ll just be like, ‘Go to your mom.’”