Exclusive

Why Kendra Duggar and Joseph Duggar Think 2 Kids Under 2 Will Be a Smooth Transition

By
Why Kendra Duggar Joseph Duggar Think 2 Kids Under 2 Will Be Smooth Transition
 Lori Blythe/TLC
5
6 / 5

Bad Cop

Joseph, 24, admits he’s “a little bit more strict” with Garrett than his wife.

Back to top