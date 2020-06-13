Kids

Khloe Kardashian and Daughter True Enjoy Adorable Backyard ‘Dance Party’

By
Khloe Kardashian and Daughter True Enjoy Adorable Outdoor Dance Party
 Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
4
4 / 4

Bffs

True held on to her Peppa Pig doll while she stood in the sun.

Back to top