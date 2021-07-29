Toddlers Khloe Kardashian and Her Daughter True’s Adorable Matching Moments Over the Years By Riley Cardoza July 29, 2021 Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Instagram 7 6 / 7 Happy Halloween The Dollhouse author and True dressed as Cruella DeVil and her Dalmatian in November 2019. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Relationship Timeline From ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ to Today Inside ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown’s RV Life While Living on Coyote Pass More News