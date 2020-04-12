Birthdays

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Celebrate True’s 2nd Birthday With ‘Trolls’ Quarantine Party

By
Khloe Kardashian Celebrates True’s 2nd Birthday With ‘Trolls’-Themed Quarantined Party
 Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
7
7 / 7

Little Fashionista

True showed off her cute booties while celebrating her b-day. 

Back to top