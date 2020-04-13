Birthdays

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Celebrate True’s 2nd Birthday With ‘Trolls’ Quarantine Party

By
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Wish Daughter True a Happy 2nd Birthday
 Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
13
9 / 13

Pretty in Pink

She went on to write, “This new face she’s making makes me so happy!”

Back to top