Family Time

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Paint Pumpkins With Daughter True: Photos

By
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Paint Pumpkins With Daughter True
 Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
6
6 / 6
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Kiss, Kiss

True puckered up alongside her mom.

Back to top