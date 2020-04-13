Pics Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Wish Daughter True a Happy 2nd Birthday After ‘Trolls’ Party By Nicholas Hautman April 13, 2020 Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram 10 2 / 10 Daddy’s Girl True was the spitting image of Thompson in one snap. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s Daughters Olivia Jade and Bella’s Rowing Photos Released in College Admission Scandal ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Taping Postponed: 7 Questions We Need Answered at the Reunion Stars Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic: Tom Hanks, Orlando Bloom and More More News