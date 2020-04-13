Pics

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Wish Daughter True a Happy 2nd Birthday After ‘Trolls’ Party

By
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Wish Daughter True a Happy 2nd Birthday 5
 Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram
10
5 / 10

Make a Wish

The athlete held his daughter before helping her blow out the candles on her birthday cake.

Back to top