Pics

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Wish Daughter True a Happy 2nd Birthday After ‘Trolls’ Party

By
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Wish Daughter True a Happy 2nd Birthday
 Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
10
9 / 10

So Much Attention

She looked overwhelmed by all of the presents.

Back to top