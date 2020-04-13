Pics

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Wish Daughter True a Happy 2nd Birthday After ‘Trolls’ Party

By
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Wish Daughter True a Happy 2nd Birthday
 Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
10
10 / 10

Two Years Down

True appeared to have a blast on her special day.

Back to top