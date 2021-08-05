Babies

True Thompson’s Baby Album: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Daughter’s Pics

By
Car Cuties! See Khloe Kardashian's Cutest Pics With Daughter True
 Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
85
85 / 85
podcast
Boost_Boxed_Ad_600x338

Backseat Buds

The mother-daughter pair posed for a selfie during an August 2021 car ride.

Back to top