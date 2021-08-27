Babies

True Thompson’s Baby Album: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Daughter’s Pics

By
Beach Day! See Khloe Kardashian's Cutest Pics With Daughter True
 Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
87
86 / 87
podcast

Fun in the Sun

Khloé called her daughter “Moana” during an August 2021 beach trip.

Back to top