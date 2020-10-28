Babies True Thompson’s Baby Album: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Firstborn Daughter By Leanne Aciz Stanton 55 mins ago Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram 83 83 / 83 Meow True had her face painted like a cat in October 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News You Might Recognize These Cloudfoam Sneakers From Khloe Kardashian’s Selfie Stress or Cystic Acne? Dr. Zenovia Skincare Is a ‘Miracle’ for Hormonally Impacted Skin These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News