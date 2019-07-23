Babies True Thompson’s Baby Album: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Firstborn Daughter By Leanne Aciz Stanton July 23, 2019 Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Instagram 30 31 / 30 Pretty in PJs What a doll! True rocked bunny pajamas with a smile in her mom’s July 2019 Instagram post. Back to top More News Our Favorite Hunter Rain Boots Are in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Our Favorite La Mer Deal in the Nordstrom Sale Is Under $100 Our Favorite Wrap Dress in the Nordstrom Sale Is Universally Flattering More News