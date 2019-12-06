Babies

True Thompson’s Baby Album: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Firstborn Daughter

By
Khloe Kardashians Daughter True Kisses Kim Kardashians Son Psalm
Psalm West and True Thompson. Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram
45
46 / 45

Pucker Up

True kissed Psalm in a December 2019 video.

Back to top