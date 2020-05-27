Babies

True Thompson’s Baby Album: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Firstborn Daughter

By
True Thompson’s Baby Album: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Firstborn Daughter
 Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
72
70 / 72

Rocking Chair

True rocked her stuffed animal in the backyard in May 2020.

Back to top