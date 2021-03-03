Babies True Thompson’s Baby Album: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Firstborn Daughter By Leanne Aciz Stanton March 3, 2021 Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram 79 78 / 79 Sandy Shot True played with sand toys during a February 2021 beach trip. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Dated Celebrities: Tyler Cameron, Colton Underwood and More It’s Over! These ‘Teen Mom’ Breakups Will Go Down as the Messiest in MTV History This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News