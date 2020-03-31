Babies True Thompson’s Baby Album: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Firstborn Daughter By Leanne Aciz Stanton 9 hours ago Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram 64 64 / 64 Take Care True fed one of her dolls while playing in the backyard in March 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See How Fashion Designers are Fighting COVID-19 — From Producing Face Masks to Making Generous Donations ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Taping Postponed: 7 Questions We Need Answered at the Reunion Stars Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic: Tom Hanks, Orlando Bloom and More More News