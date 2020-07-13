Babies True Thompson’s Baby Album: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Firstborn Daughter By Leanne Aciz Stanton July 13, 2020 Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram 77 77 / 77 Tech Time True and her cousin Stormi played on their iPads during a July 2020 plane ride. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16: Everything We Know These Denim Joggers Are Our Secret to Cool, Casual Comfort These Stunning Ruched One-Piece Swimsuits Show Just the Right Amount of Skin More News