Toddlers

Khloe Kardashian and Her Daughter True Dress as Cruella de Vil and a Dalmatian for Halloween 2019: Pics

By
Khloe Kardashian and Her Daughter True Dress as Cruella de Vil and a Dalmatian for Halloween 2019
 Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
9
10 / 9

Best Bash

Kardashian and True had fun with filters at Jenner’s party.

Back to top