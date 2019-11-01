Toddlers

Khloe Kardashian and Her Daughter True Dress as Cruella de Vil and a Dalmatian for Halloween 2019: Pics

By
Khloe Kardashian and Her Daughter True Dress as Cruella de Vil and a Dalmatian for Halloween 2019
 Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
9
10 / 9

Close Up

True’s hair was pulled back in two buns, her face paint on full display.

Back to top