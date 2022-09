Cousins and Besties

Dream and True smiled for the camera as they worked. Khloé previously admitted that her daughter thinks of her cousins as her siblings.

“They all think they’re, like, weirdly brother and sisters,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author told E! News in September 2021. “We call Psalm [West] ‘baby Psalm,’ so she’s always like, ‘my brother!’ And I just don’t correct her because I think it’s so cute.”