Choosing True

So where did the name True come from? In a blog post that same month, the Kocktails with Khloé host said that her grandmother, MJ, was actually the one who suggested the unique moniker. “She told me it was my great-grandfather’s first name and my grandfather’s middle name,” Khloè wrote. “It stuck with me for my entire pregnancy and was the only one I couldn’t get out of my head.”