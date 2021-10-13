Clarification

Kardashian explained why she corrects people calling True “big,” telling Health in October 2021, “I don’t play when it comes to True. She’s very tall. People will always say, ‘She’s so big.’ And I’ll say, ‘Oh, she’s so tall.’ I try to make them be more descriptive. I know what an adult means when they say that, but I don’t want her to misinterpret that. … When it comes to food, I had so many issues. It wasn’t from one person, I guess, just from society or how people critiqued my body.”