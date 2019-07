Defending Dad

When an Instagram user said that the Revenge Body host must “hate” that her daughter resembles her ex in July 2019, she clapped back. “Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel?” Kardashian wrote. “People make mistakes but I won’t hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I’m too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money] to hate any individual. Sweet True has always looked like her daddy. She’s beautiful!”