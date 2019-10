Making Sacrifices

“It’s hard. It’s not easy for me,” the E! personality said in October 2019 of coparenting True with Thompson. “It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, ‘No, because you hurt me.’ But he never hurt True. Him and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. I will never come in-between that, I don’t believe in that.”