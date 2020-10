Matching Mom

“I want to show my daughter, by example, that there are healthy ways to be active every day,” the fashion designer told Refinery29 in October 2020. “You don’t have to be so rigid in the gym. I like to work out early, it just sets the tone for the rest of my day. It makes me want to eat better and be active and healthy. By her seeing me like this, I hope she’s active and takes care of herself.”