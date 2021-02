Round 2?

“In my head when I was gonna have kids, I never ever imagined having an only child,” the reality star told Thompson in a February 2021 Keeping Up With the Kardashians clip. “Especially being in quarantine with her [amid the coronavirus pandemic], I felt bad. She had no friends. She had nobody. [She and her cousins] were isolated even from each other for so long. True’s getting older and I feel like it’s now time to have another kid.”