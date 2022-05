Work-Life Balance

After giving birth in April 2018, the former X Factor cohost admitted that she was struggling with mom guilt when returning to work in July. “I’ve never had to juggle a baby and work at the same time, so it’ll be interesting to see how I handle everything. Women do it every single day, so I know I’ll get through it — I’m just anxious because it’s the unknown. But, I’m so fortunate and blessed that I have a job where I’m allowed to bring my daughter pretty often.”